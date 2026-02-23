Left Menu

Terror at the Border: The Tragic Killing of Two Punjab Police Officers

Two police officers were shot dead at a Gurdaspur checkpost near the Indo-Pak border. A video by a Pakistan-based gangster and a claim from a supposed terror outfit have added to the tensions as Punjab police investigate. The state government has announced compensation for the officers' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:47 IST
Terror at the Border: The Tragic Killing of Two Punjab Police Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are high in Punjab after two police officers were brutally killed at a border checkpost in Gurdaspur, near the Indo-Pakistan boundary. On social media, a purported video emerged, allegedly posted by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, showing the shooting at point-blank range. This disturbing video has been linked to a group calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, which has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Punjab's law enforcement remains cautious in confirming these claims, with state police probing all angles. In response, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each for the victims' families. He expressed his condolences and emphasized the sacrifice of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, urging society to draw inspiration from their bravery.

As the case unfolds, the incident raises significant concerns about safety and governance in Punjab. The opposition, notably from Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, has criticized the current AAP-led government for what they describe as a decline in law and order under CM Mann's administration. The police, along with a forensic team, continue their investigation as the state grapples with the implications of this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India
2
Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

 India
3
Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says

Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German eco...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026