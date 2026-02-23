Terror at the Border: The Tragic Killing of Two Punjab Police Officers

Tensions are high in Punjab after two police officers were brutally killed at a border checkpost in Gurdaspur, near the Indo-Pakistan boundary. On social media, a purported video emerged, allegedly posted by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, showing the shooting at point-blank range. This disturbing video has been linked to a group calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, which has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Punjab's law enforcement remains cautious in confirming these claims, with state police probing all angles. In response, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each for the victims' families. He expressed his condolences and emphasized the sacrifice of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, urging society to draw inspiration from their bravery.

As the case unfolds, the incident raises significant concerns about safety and governance in Punjab. The opposition, notably from Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, has criticized the current AAP-led government for what they describe as a decline in law and order under CM Mann's administration. The police, along with a forensic team, continue their investigation as the state grapples with the implications of this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)