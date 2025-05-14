Aditya Birla Real Estate Faces Financial Setbacks Amid Strategic Shifts

Aditya Birla Real Estate disclosed a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.99 crore from its continuing operations for the last quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This marks a stark reversal from its Rs 143.67 crore profit reported in the same period a year prior.

The company's revenue fell from Rs 823.34 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year to Rs 407.78 crore. For the financial year 2024-25 as a whole, Aditya Birla Real Estate registered a net loss of Rs 148.74 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 128.25 crore in the preceding year.

During the year, Aditya Birla Real Estate completed the sale of its pulp and paper business. Notably, shares of the company saw a 4.66 percent rise, closing at Rs 2,026.10 on the BSE.

