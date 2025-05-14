Left Menu

Aditya Birla Real Estate Faces Financial Setbacks Amid Strategic Shifts

Aditya Birla Real Estate reported a net loss of Rs 126.99 crore for Q4 FY25, reversing from a net profit in the previous year. Total income decreased significantly compared to last year. For the entire fiscal year 2024-25, the company recorded a net loss following a strategic divestment in its pulp and paper unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Real Estate disclosed a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.99 crore from its continuing operations for the last quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This marks a stark reversal from its Rs 143.67 crore profit reported in the same period a year prior.

The company's revenue fell from Rs 823.34 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year to Rs 407.78 crore. For the financial year 2024-25 as a whole, Aditya Birla Real Estate registered a net loss of Rs 148.74 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 128.25 crore in the preceding year.

During the year, Aditya Birla Real Estate completed the sale of its pulp and paper business. Notably, shares of the company saw a 4.66 percent rise, closing at Rs 2,026.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

