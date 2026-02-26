Left Menu

EDP's Profit Surge: Renewables Propel Portuguese Powerhouse to 44% Jump

EDP, Portugal's largest power utility, reported a 44% increase in net profit for 2025, buoyed by strong renewable energy earnings despite reduced divestiture gains. Net profit reached 1.15 billion euros. EDP Renovaveis reversed a prior loss, posting a 216 million-euro profit. Total capacity rose to 32.7 GW, with 87% from renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:01 IST
EDP's Profit Surge: Renewables Propel Portuguese Powerhouse to 44% Jump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EDP, Portugal's leading power utility, announced a significant 44% increase in net profit for 2025, primarily driven by the performance of its renewable energy division, despite a drop in profits from the sale of older renewable facilities.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.15 billion euros, aided by EDP Renovaveis, which reported a profit of 216 million euros, a significant turnaround from a 556 million-euro loss the previous year. The company noted 64 million euros in capital gains from wind and solar park sales, a decline from 181 million euros in 2024, as it focuses on new projects.

Challenges were noted due to reduced electricity prices in Portugal and Spain and the depreciating Brazilian real affecting profits. Still, EBITDA saw a 5% increase to over 5 billion euros, and operating costs fell by 2% amid capacity expansion. Renewable energy comprised 87% of the total capacity, reaching 32.7 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran on the Edge

Trump's Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran on the Edge

 Global
2
FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations

FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations

 Global
3
Wall Street Surges Amid AI Optimism, Nasdaq Leads Gains

Wall Street Surges Amid AI Optimism, Nasdaq Leads Gains

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Cuban Forces Clash with U.S. Speedboat in Dramatic Encounter

Tensions Rise: Cuban Forces Clash with U.S. Speedboat in Dramatic Encounter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026