EDP's Profit Surge: Renewables Propel Portuguese Powerhouse to 44% Jump

EDP, Portugal's leading power utility, announced a significant 44% increase in net profit for 2025, primarily driven by the performance of its renewable energy division, despite a drop in profits from the sale of older renewable facilities.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.15 billion euros, aided by EDP Renovaveis, which reported a profit of 216 million euros, a significant turnaround from a 556 million-euro loss the previous year. The company noted 64 million euros in capital gains from wind and solar park sales, a decline from 181 million euros in 2024, as it focuses on new projects.

Challenges were noted due to reduced electricity prices in Portugal and Spain and the depreciating Brazilian real affecting profits. Still, EBITDA saw a 5% increase to over 5 billion euros, and operating costs fell by 2% amid capacity expansion. Renewable energy comprised 87% of the total capacity, reaching 32.7 GW.

