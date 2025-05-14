Left Menu

Dangerous Stunts on Gurugram-Sohna Road Trigger Police Investigation

A video of two SUVs performing dangerous stunts on Gurugram-Sohna road went viral, prompting police action. The black Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio were recorded recklessly maneuvering amidst traffic, including school buses. Police are tracing the accused using vehicle registration numbers and promise strict actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:16 IST
Dangerous Stunts on Gurugram-Sohna Road Trigger Police Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Gurugram have initiated an investigation after a video surfaced online showing two SUVs performing dangerous stunts on the Gurugram-Sohna elevated road. The video, which includes footage of a black Toyota Fortuner and a black Mahindra Scorpio, has attracted widespread attention on social media platforms.

According to officials, the vehicles were driven recklessly for several kilometers, despite the presence of other commuters, including school buses. The stunts were reportedly self-recorded by the occupants and later uploaded to social media.

The police are actively working to trace the individuals responsible by analyzing the vehicles' registration numbers. They have vowed to impose strict repercussions on those involved, emphasizing the risk these actions posed to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

