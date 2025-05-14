Dangerous Stunts on Gurugram-Sohna Road Trigger Police Investigation

Authorities in Gurugram have initiated an investigation after a video surfaced online showing two SUVs performing dangerous stunts on the Gurugram-Sohna elevated road. The video, which includes footage of a black Toyota Fortuner and a black Mahindra Scorpio, has attracted widespread attention on social media platforms.

According to officials, the vehicles were driven recklessly for several kilometers, despite the presence of other commuters, including school buses. The stunts were reportedly self-recorded by the occupants and later uploaded to social media.

The police are actively working to trace the individuals responsible by analyzing the vehicles' registration numbers. They have vowed to impose strict repercussions on those involved, emphasizing the risk these actions posed to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)