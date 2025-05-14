Boosting UP's Industrial Growth through Rail-Driven Logistics

Uttar Pradesh's industrial and logistics sectors received a significant boost after Invest UP and Northern Railway signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday. The MoU, aimed at propelling industrial growth in the state, was signed by Invest UP's CEO Vijay Kiran Anand and Northern Railway's senior divisional operations manager Rajneesh Kumar Srivastava.

The agreement offers railway land to investors at a concessional lease rate, with the goal of strengthening warehousing and logistics infrastructure across the state. This development supports Uttar Pradesh's ambition to become India's top industrial hub through strategic initiatives like logistics hubs, dry ports, and multimodal parks.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government and Railways, emphasizing how improved logistics and expressway connectivity would accelerate the state's industrial expansion. The MoU also encourages the use of rail transport for cost-effective logistics, aligning with the state's policy framework that provides diverse incentives for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)