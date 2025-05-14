Left Menu

Boosting UP's Industrial Growth through Rail-Driven Logistics

Invest UP and Northern Railway signed an MoU offering railway land at concessional lease rates to investors for logistics infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aims to bolster industrial growth through enhanced connectivity and incentives, aligning with the UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:23 IST
Boosting UP's Industrial Growth through Rail-Driven Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's industrial and logistics sectors received a significant boost after Invest UP and Northern Railway signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday. The MoU, aimed at propelling industrial growth in the state, was signed by Invest UP's CEO Vijay Kiran Anand and Northern Railway's senior divisional operations manager Rajneesh Kumar Srivastava.

The agreement offers railway land to investors at a concessional lease rate, with the goal of strengthening warehousing and logistics infrastructure across the state. This development supports Uttar Pradesh's ambition to become India's top industrial hub through strategic initiatives like logistics hubs, dry ports, and multimodal parks.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government and Railways, emphasizing how improved logistics and expressway connectivity would accelerate the state's industrial expansion. The MoU also encourages the use of rail transport for cost-effective logistics, aligning with the state's policy framework that provides diverse incentives for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025