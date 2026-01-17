Uttar Pradesh Sets Benchmark with New Integrated Court Complexes

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on Saturday, laid the foundation for integrated court complexes in six districts of Uttar Pradesh amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. These complexes are expected to set a national benchmark for judicial facilities.

Speaking at the event, CJI Kant highlighted the significance of the project in Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras, and Auraiya, suggesting it will serve as a model for other states. Each facility will provide extensive amenities, meeting the needs of judiciary stakeholders for decades to come.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's presence underlined state support for the Rs 1,500 crore initiative. The complexes will include health centers, yoga facilities, and dedicated spaces for female legal practitioners, emphasizing justice accessibility for common citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)