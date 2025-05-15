Markets See Small Gains Amid Trade Talks and Economic Uncertainty

The S&P 500 saw marginal gains on Wednesday after wavering throughout the day, as traders anticipated forthcoming economic reports following a strong week spurred by soft inflation data and a U.S-China tariff truce. Analysts kept a close eye on further trade developments as President Donald Trump secured significant economic commitments during a tour in the Gulf.

U.S. tech giants experienced upticks after announcing artificial-intelligence partnerships in the Middle East. Although recent announcements fueled market rallies, Tim Ghriskey, a senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder, emphasized the prevailing uncertainty surrounding global trade discourse.

The U.S. market saw an upswing on Monday and Tuesday following a temporary pause in tariffs with China and rebound in consumer prices. With significant economic data due Thursday, the market awaits signals from the Federal Reserve on potential monetary policy shifts amid inflation uncertainties.

