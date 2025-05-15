India Anchors Future of Fisheries: Modi's Ambitious Plans Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess and discuss future strategies for India's burgeoning fisheries sector, placing particular emphasis on deep-sea fishing and increasing seafood exports.

This strategic initiative follows closely after the Department of Fisheries, part of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, announced ₹255 crore worth of substantial fisheries projects in Mumbai on April 28.

The ministry recently organized the 'Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025', inaugurated by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who laid the foundation for significant projects across seven coastal states and Union Territories with a financial allotment under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This signals the government's commitment to fostering the sector's development, which is vital for rural livelihoods and the national economy.

India's vast marine domain, with an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) covering 2.02 million square kilometers, offers formidable potential with its marine fisheries sector estimated at 5.31 million tonnes. Coastal states and Union Territories, home to around 3,477 coastal fishing villages, account for 72 percent of national fish production and 76 percent of seafood exports.

The ministry has unveiled pivotal initiatives designed to fortify marine fisheries while endorsing sustainable practices. Among these are the Marine Fisheries Census Operations, the Turtle Excluder Device (TED) project, and implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure for the Vessel Communication and Support System. Being the second-largest fish-producing nation, India contributes approximately 8 percent to the global fish output. The past two decades have witnessed transformative growth driven by technological and policy advancements in India's fisheries landscape.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has proposed the largest-ever annual budgetary support of ₹2,703.67 crores for the fisheries sector, underscoring the strategic priority attributed to this industry at a national level.

