Tragic Road Collision Claims Six Lives Near Hardaul Mau

A fatal road accident occurred near Hardaul Mau village, resulting in six deaths and three injuries. The tragic incident took place on Thursday at approximately 9:45 am, police reported.

An autorickshaw, traveling from Bangarmau to Sandila, collided with a dumper truck. The impact was severe, sending all the victims to a Community Health Centre in Sandila. Sadly, six were declared dead upon arrival, while the remaining three, including a critically injured child, were transferred to a trauma center in Lucknow for further treatment, according to police.

The autorickshaw driver has been identified as Ranjit, with passengers named Ankit Kumar, Arvind, Phool Jahan, Nisar, and an unidentified woman. The truck involved fled the scene, prompting Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun to affirm that efforts are ongoing to locate it. Legal proceedings have commenced, and post-mortems of the deceased have been arranged.

(With inputs from agencies.)