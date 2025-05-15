Left Menu

Ekatva Group's Bold Vision: Propelling Thane's Skyline with Rs1,300 Crore Projects

Ekatva Group unveils a Rs1,300 crore topline projection driven by ambitious commercial and residential projects in Thane. This milestone underscores the region's burgeoning real estate demand, bolstered by Ekatva's legacy and strategic partnerships, reflecting Thane's evolving appeal for professionals and businesses.

Ekatva Group, Thane's premier real estate developer, shares Rs1,300 crore topline projection for the year 2025-2026.
In a striking development, Thane-based Ekatva Group has projected a topline of Rs1,300 crore, fueled by an array of ongoing and forthcoming projects. This projection not only highlights Ekatva's stellar track record but also signals the burgeoning demand for premium real estate in Thane.

Central to Ekatva's strategy are three commercial projects in Thane West. The Olive, the group's flagship venture, is poised to contribute over Rs300 crore. Securing financing of Rs60 crore from HDFC Bank, The Olive has already achieved over 30% of its sales target ahead of its December 2028 completion date. Another significant project, the Orbit Business Hub, aims for a topline above Rs225 crore, with substantial sales secured. The Miraya Business Hub, in partnership with Fermenta Biotech, is expected to contribute Rs350 crore with 50% bookings attained.

Additionally, the residential project Miraya Trinity, a collaboration with Fermenta Biotech and funded by Rs125 crore from Bajaj Housing Finance, is transforming Thane's landscape. The project's initial tower has seen a 60% inventory uptake post-launch, underscoring the rising demand for well-located, amenity-rich housing. Ekatva Group's visionary projects are redefining Thane's skyline, driven by sustainable methods and world-class standards.

