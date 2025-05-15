Left Menu

Nagarro's Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Growth Initiatives for 2025

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, reported a YoY revenue growth of 6.6% in 2024. The company plans to propose a €1 dividend per share at the AGM. Strategic initiatives are in place for 2025, including expanding the Supervisory Board and reducing factoring utilization. Financials showed growth in revenue and operating cash flow.

Updated: 15-05-2025 15:07 IST
  • Germany

Nagarro, a prominent player in global digital engineering, has released its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and unaudited numbers for the first quarter of 2025. Key highlights include a robust 6.6% increase in 2024 revenue, reaching €972 million, and the proposal of a €1 per share dividend at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Co-founder Manas Human expressed satisfaction with the impressive results and affirmed confidence in the company's continued growth trajectory into 2025. Among several initiatives planned, Nagarro seeks to expand its Supervisory Board, with new candidates bringing strong expertise in digital transformation, finance, and professional services.

The financials show a rise in operating cash flow and a reduction in factoring utilization, demonstrating a solid financial position. Although Loan liabilities slightly increased, Nagarro remains poised for future growth with strategic planning and execution in place.

