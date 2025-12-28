Left Menu

Enhanced Security Protocols Deployed at Vaishno Devi Shrine for New Year

Increased security measures, including over 550 CCTV cameras and a centralized control room, have been implemented at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu to manage the New Year influx of visitors. The focus is on integrating technology for efficient crowd management and enhancing operational effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:23 IST
Enhanced Security Protocols Deployed at Vaishno Devi Shrine for New Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have implemented robust security protocols at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to accommodate the surge of devotees during the New Year festivities. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, highlighted the integration of technology for effective crowd and security management.

More than 550 CCTV cameras are in operation to monitor activities along the yatra track and surrounding areas, with live feeds overseen continuously from a centralized control room. This control room is jointly operated by officials from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J-K Police, and central armed paramilitary forces, ensuring immediate responses to any generated alerts.

The police are emphasizing the convergence of technology, incorporating systems like CCTV feeds and RFID for enhanced crowd management. New initiatives have been introduced for the New Year, with an emphasis on technology-based crowd management and continuous capacity building among staff. The IGP advises on the proficient use of modern tech tools to ensure effective policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025