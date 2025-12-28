Enhanced Security Protocols Deployed at Vaishno Devi Shrine for New Year

Authorities have implemented robust security protocols at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to accommodate the surge of devotees during the New Year festivities. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, highlighted the integration of technology for effective crowd and security management.

More than 550 CCTV cameras are in operation to monitor activities along the yatra track and surrounding areas, with live feeds overseen continuously from a centralized control room. This control room is jointly operated by officials from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J-K Police, and central armed paramilitary forces, ensuring immediate responses to any generated alerts.

The police are emphasizing the convergence of technology, incorporating systems like CCTV feeds and RFID for enhanced crowd management. New initiatives have been introduced for the New Year, with an emphasis on technology-based crowd management and continuous capacity building among staff. The IGP advises on the proficient use of modern tech tools to ensure effective policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)