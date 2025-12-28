VPN Usage Sparks Legal Trouble in Doda

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have taken decisive action against the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications, resulting in two individuals facing legal consequences. Police on Sunday confirmed that charges have been filed against the men for flouting district administration orders.

The crackdown follows a directive from the Doda district magistrate aimed at banning VPN services to bolster security. Khalid Abrar and Mohd Irfan were identified as the individuals who allegedly ignored these prohibitory orders.

During routine patrols, police observed Abrar using VPN services, failing to justify his actions when questioned. Similarly, Irfan was apprehended in Gandoh. Both cases have led to FIRs as investigations proceed. Authorities urge the public to comply with the ban to maintain law and order.

