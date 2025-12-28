Left Menu

VPN Usage Sparks Legal Trouble in Doda

Two men were booked in Doda district for using VPN applications, defying a district ban. The ban was imposed for security reasons, and the accused, Khalid Abrar and Mohd Irfan, were caught during police patrols. FIRs were registered against both men as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:20 IST
VPN Usage Sparks Legal Trouble in Doda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have taken decisive action against the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications, resulting in two individuals facing legal consequences. Police on Sunday confirmed that charges have been filed against the men for flouting district administration orders.

The crackdown follows a directive from the Doda district magistrate aimed at banning VPN services to bolster security. Khalid Abrar and Mohd Irfan were identified as the individuals who allegedly ignored these prohibitory orders.

During routine patrols, police observed Abrar using VPN services, failing to justify his actions when questioned. Similarly, Irfan was apprehended in Gandoh. Both cases have led to FIRs as investigations proceed. Authorities urge the public to comply with the ban to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025