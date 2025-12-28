Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: P Viswanathan's Historic Journey to Chairmanship

P Viswanathan, from the Paniya tribal community, broke barriers by becoming the first municipal chairman from his community in Kalpetta, Kerala. Despite social challenges, he aims to inspire his community to pursue leadership roles. His journey reflects a blend of determination and community empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:16 IST
Breaking Barriers: P Viswanathan's Historic Journey to Chairmanship
  • Country:
  • India

P Viswanathan, a member of the Paniya tribal community, has marked history by becoming the first chairman of the Kalpetta Municipality in Kerala. Overcoming significant social challenges, his rise to this prominent position symbolizes a beacon of hope for his community.

Viswanathan, a watchman by profession and a folk singer, won the general seat in the recent local body polls, securing a symbolic victory for his community. As the single largest Scheduled Tribe in Kerala, the Paniya community has long been marginalized, making this achievement noteworthy.

His journey has inspired conversations about representation and equality, with Viswanathan expressing a desire to bridge the gap between tribal communities and mainstream society. His ceremonial gesture of seeking his parents' blessings resonated deeply, reinforcing the cultural significance of this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025