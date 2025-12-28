Breaking Barriers: P Viswanathan's Historic Journey to Chairmanship

P Viswanathan, a member of the Paniya tribal community, has marked history by becoming the first chairman of the Kalpetta Municipality in Kerala. Overcoming significant social challenges, his rise to this prominent position symbolizes a beacon of hope for his community.

Viswanathan, a watchman by profession and a folk singer, won the general seat in the recent local body polls, securing a symbolic victory for his community. As the single largest Scheduled Tribe in Kerala, the Paniya community has long been marginalized, making this achievement noteworthy.

His journey has inspired conversations about representation and equality, with Viswanathan expressing a desire to bridge the gap between tribal communities and mainstream society. His ceremonial gesture of seeking his parents' blessings resonated deeply, reinforcing the cultural significance of this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)