Kosovo's Political Gambit: Can Elections Break the Impasse?

Kosovo's political landscape faces a crucial test as nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti seeks a parliamentary majority to end a prolonged political stalemate. The election could unlock essential international funding and address internal challenges but uncertainty prevails among disillusioned voters seeking meaningful change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kosovo went to the polls on Sunday as Prime Minister Albin Kurti's nationalist Vetevendosje party vies for a majority. The political deadlock has stalled parliament and delayed international funds for the EU's youngest nation. This election is the second attempt this year after February's indecisive outcome.

Critical tasks await the new government, including electing a new president in April and ratifying a crucial 1 billion euro loan from the EU and World Bank. Opposition parties blame Kurti for deteriorating alliances with the West and unresolved ethnic tensions, while Kurti attributes the deadlock to opposition refusal to cooperate.

Kurti's campaign promises include salary bonuses for public workers and capital investment, while the opposition focuses on improving living conditions. Amid voter disillusionment, polling results remain unpredictable. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but still wrestles with poverty and geopolitical tensions.

