Kosovo's Political Gambit: Can Elections Break the Impasse?

Kosovo went to the polls on Sunday as Prime Minister Albin Kurti's nationalist Vetevendosje party vies for a majority. The political deadlock has stalled parliament and delayed international funds for the EU's youngest nation. This election is the second attempt this year after February's indecisive outcome.

Critical tasks await the new government, including electing a new president in April and ratifying a crucial 1 billion euro loan from the EU and World Bank. Opposition parties blame Kurti for deteriorating alliances with the West and unresolved ethnic tensions, while Kurti attributes the deadlock to opposition refusal to cooperate.

Kurti's campaign promises include salary bonuses for public workers and capital investment, while the opposition focuses on improving living conditions. Amid voter disillusionment, polling results remain unpredictable. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but still wrestles with poverty and geopolitical tensions.

