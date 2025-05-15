New Monthly Labour Survey Reveals Striking Unemployment Stats

The country witnessed a 5.1% unemployment rate for April 2025, a figure disclosed by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation via the inaugural monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey.

This new approach allows for real-time job market monitoring, with male unemployment slightly higher at 5.2% versus 5% for females. Urban unemployment reached a worrying 17.2%, in contrast to 12.3% in rural sectors.

The Labour Force Participation Rate, denoting employment and job-seeking persons over 15, stood at 55.6%, revealing differences between rural and urban areas. This survey methodology was revamped to provide more frequent and comprehensive insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)