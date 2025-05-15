Left Menu

New Monthly Labour Survey Reveals Striking Unemployment Stats

The country's monthly unemployment rate was reported at 5.1% for April 2025, with the newly introduced Periodic Labour Force Survey. Male unemployment at 5.2% slightly exceeds female rates at 5%. Urban joblessness is at 17.2%, with rural areas at 12.3%. LFPR for people over 15 is 55.6%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:24 IST
The country witnessed a 5.1% unemployment rate for April 2025, a figure disclosed by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation via the inaugural monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey.

This new approach allows for real-time job market monitoring, with male unemployment slightly higher at 5.2% versus 5% for females. Urban unemployment reached a worrying 17.2%, in contrast to 12.3% in rural sectors.

The Labour Force Participation Rate, denoting employment and job-seeking persons over 15, stood at 55.6%, revealing differences between rural and urban areas. This survey methodology was revamped to provide more frequent and comprehensive insights.

Latest News

