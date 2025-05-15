Chintamanis Group: Crafting Legacy Through Visionary Luxury

In the transformative world of Indian real estate, the Chintamanis Group has become synonymous with elegance and ethical excellence. Under the stewardship of Mr. Vikas Dua, a respected industry veteran, the company is not just erecting structures but also crafting enduring legacies.

Mr. Dua, a Chartered Accountant educated in London, has leveraged his financial acumen and visionary leadership to bring change in real estate. His journey from public infrastructure projects to founding Oxirich Group in 2007 laid the groundwork for accessible housing. However, the 2014-15 launch of Oxirich Avenue in Indirapuram marked his strategic transition into luxury real estate.

In following a higher calling, Mr. Dua launched Chintamanis in 2022, inspired by spiritual guidance and his desire to nurture soulful living spaces. Guided by his unwavering ethics, the company is now led by Ms. Aashi Dua. Her legal expertise and modern approach marry tradition with innovation, carrying forward the brand's esteemed legacy.

