Spencer's Retail Records Remarkable Turnaround in FY25

Spencer's Retail Ltd has reported a significant narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 68.40 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, a decline from the Rs 80.69 crore loss reported in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the narrowing loss, revenue from operations decreased to Rs 411.87 crore, compared with Rs 546.79 crore a year ago. The total expenses dropped by 22.2% to Rs 491.60 crore, while total income saw a decline of 23.22% to Rs 423.13 crore.

Chairman Shashwat Goenka cited the company's strong operational performance due to strategic decisions focused on key geographies and cost optimization, resulting in improved EBITDA. Spencer's 'JIFFY' quick delivery service also showed strong growth in its initial launch and is set for expansion to other cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)