Spencer's Retail Records Remarkable Turnaround in FY25

Spencer's Retail Ltd reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 68.40 crore for Q4 FY25, down from Rs 80.69 crore a year prior. Revenue fell to Rs 411.87 crore, but operational performance improved due to strategic decisions and a focus on key geographies. The company aims for growth in both offline and online channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Spencer's Retail Ltd has reported a significant narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 68.40 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, a decline from the Rs 80.69 crore loss reported in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the narrowing loss, revenue from operations decreased to Rs 411.87 crore, compared with Rs 546.79 crore a year ago. The total expenses dropped by 22.2% to Rs 491.60 crore, while total income saw a decline of 23.22% to Rs 423.13 crore.

Chairman Shashwat Goenka cited the company's strong operational performance due to strategic decisions focused on key geographies and cost optimization, resulting in improved EBITDA. Spencer's 'JIFFY' quick delivery service also showed strong growth in its initial launch and is set for expansion to other cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

