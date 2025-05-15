Godfrey Phillips Sees Profit Surge: A Detailed Q4 FY25 Insight
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, a key player in the tobacco industry, reported a remarkable 30.73% rise in net profit to Rs 293.96 crore for Q4 FY25. The company's revenue significantly increased by 70.6% to Rs 1,887.79 crore, reflecting its ongoing growth trajectory within the sector.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, the prominent cigarette manufacturer and flagship of Modi Enterprises, has unveiled a 30.73% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 293.96 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25.
During this period, the company's revenue from operations leapt by 70.6% to Rs 1,887.79 crore, a substantial increase from the Rs 1,106.64 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company's net profit grew by 24.45% to Rs 1,152.89 crore, while total consolidated income increased 36.66% to Rs 6,988.11 crore. Godfrey Phillips is known for brands like Four Square and Red and White, and it also distributes Marlboro.
(With inputs from agencies.)
