Delhi Police Crackdown: Key Arrests in Advocate Firing Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals linked to a shooting involving advocate Deepak Khatri, an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The arrested include Rohit Solanki, allegedly a member of the Rohit Godara gang, and Sagar Malik, who reportedly provided logistical support for the crime.

Solanki, 26, and Malik, 22, both from Pooth Kalan, were captured following a detailed investigation that analyzed footage from over 300 CCTV cameras across 20 locations. The investigation revealed that Khatri was targeted amid escalating gang rivalries and that Malik supplied a scooter and fake SIM cards to the shooters.

The conspiracy to eliminate Khatri was allegedly crafted by Godara and Solanki, who tracked Khatri's movements via social media. An FIR has been registered as investigations continue to apprehend the remaining shooters connected to this high-profile case.

