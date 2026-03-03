Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Faces Threat Amid Escalating Conflict

The Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is facing a heightened threat as conflict intensifies in the region, according to Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation. Rosatom stated that it evacuated around 100 individuals from the area while maintaining crucial personnel at the site.

The nuclear facility, situated in the Iranian port city of Bushehr and constructed by Russian expertise, remains operational despite the tense situation. The move comes amid rising concerns over the safety of nuclear infrastructures in conflict zones.

Rosatom's evacuation efforts reflect the gravity of the situation, though the corporation assured that vital functioning staff remain on-site to manage plant operations. Details were provided by the RIA state news agency on Tuesday.