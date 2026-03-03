Uniting Forces for Ecosystem Preservation: Army and Ladakh's Historic Pact
The Army's Fire and Fury Corps and Ladakh's administration have signed a historic MoU to protect the region's high-altitude ecology and iconic wildlife species. The initiative aims to promote sustainable development and environmental protection in Ladakh, establishing a joint Snow Leopard Conservation Cell to monitor efforts and uphold conservation objectives.
- Country:
- India
The Army's Fire and Fury Corps and the Ladakh administration have taken a historic step by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on World Wildlife Day, aiming to conserve the high-altitude ecology and iconic wildlife of the region.
The agreement aligns with the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) program and involves significant collaboration between the Fire and Fury Corps and the Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department of the Union territory administration.
The initiative will focus on sustaining flagship species like the snow leopard and Himalayan wolf while fostering eco-friendly practices. A joint Snow Leopard Conservation Cell will be established, ensuring coordinated efforts to protect the ecologically sensitive highlands of Ladakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Army
- MoU
- conservation
- snow leopard
- ecology
- Fire and Fury Corps
- wildlife
- GSLEP
- environment