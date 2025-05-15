Left Menu

Revolutionizing Airport Security with the In-Line Baggage Screening System

The In-Line Baggage Screening System (ILBS) has been launched at Veer Savarkar International Airport to enhance security and passenger convenience. With advanced CTX 9800 DSI scanners, this system automates baggage processing, screening up to 1,500 bags per hour, significantly improving efficiency over the previous manual system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance airport security and streamline passenger convenience, the Veer Savarkar International Airport introduced the In-Line Baggage Screening System (ILBS) on Thursday. This modern system was inaugurated by Airport Director Devender Yadav, amid the presence of officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services, CISF, airline representatives, and passengers.

Mr. Yadav informed PTI that the ILBS has been commissioned with state-of-the-art CTX 9800 DSI (Computed Tomography) scanners. This system integrates seamlessly with the airport's Baggage Handling System (BHS), marking a significant leap towards the complete automation of hold baggage processing and screening.

The newly implemented ILBS, featuring an advanced explosives detection system, is capable of processing up to 1,500 bags per hour, significantly reducing the time and queues associated with earlier standalone X-ray systems. The upgrade promises to expedite the baggage screening process, ensuring a smoother travel experience for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

