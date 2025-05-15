Left Menu

Boosting India's Fisheries: A Deep Dive into the Future

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a crucial meeting aimed at reviewing the current state and future strategies of India's fisheries sector, with an emphasis on deep-sea fishing and boosting seafood exports.

Prime Minister Modi stated on X that strengthening the fisheries domain is of significant importance to the government. Efforts have been ongoing to upgrade the sector's infrastructure, provide better market access, and ensure increased credit availability for India's fishermen.

Key figures, including Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj Minister Lalan Singh and senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office and relevant ministries, actively participated in the discussions, brainstorming ideas to enhance exports and deepen focus on oceanic fishing endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

