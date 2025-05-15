Boosting India's Fisheries: A Deep Dive into the Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss enhancing India's fisheries sector, focusing on deep-sea fishing and seafood exports. The meeting emphasized improving infrastructure, market access, and financial support for fishermen. Fisheries Minister Lalan Singh and senior officials participated in these deliberations to boost the sector's growth.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a crucial meeting aimed at reviewing the current state and future strategies of India's fisheries sector, with an emphasis on deep-sea fishing and boosting seafood exports.
Prime Minister Modi stated on X that strengthening the fisheries domain is of significant importance to the government. Efforts have been ongoing to upgrade the sector's infrastructure, provide better market access, and ensure increased credit availability for India's fishermen.
Key figures, including Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj Minister Lalan Singh and senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office and relevant ministries, actively participated in the discussions, brainstorming ideas to enhance exports and deepen focus on oceanic fishing endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KBC Global's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Infrastructure in Liberia
Bahia Launches $200M Sustainable Infrastructure Program with World Bank Backing
Exicom's TRI-FLEX Revolutionizes Global EV Charging Infrastructure
PM Modi's Vision: Boosting India’s Infrastructure and Governance
EIB Invests €400M in Helsinki's Crown Bridges Tram Network and Sustainable Transit Infrastructure