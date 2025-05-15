Left Menu

Abbott India's Robust Q4 Spurs Significant Profit Surge

Abbott India's net profit soared by 28% to Rs 367 crore in Q4 ending March 31, 2025, buoyed by increased sales. The company's revenue rose to Rs 1,605 crore. For the fiscal year, net profit reached Rs 1,414 crore with revenue of Rs 6,409 crore. A Rs 475 per share final dividend is proposed.

  • Country:
  • India

Abbott India experienced a substantial increase in net profit, rising by 28 percent to reach Rs 367 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This growth is attributed to augmented sales figures.

In the same period last year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 287 crore. Their revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1,605 crore, up from Rs 1,439 crore in the previous year's March quarter, as per their regulatory filing.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Abbott India reported a net profit of Rs 1,414 crore compared to Rs 1,201 crore in FY24. The annual revenue increased to Rs 6,409 crore from Rs 5,849 crore in the preceding fiscal year. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 475 per share, pending shareholder approval. Company shares concluded slightly higher at Rs 30,371.20 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

