JK Tyre Pioneers Eco-Friendly Tyre Production in Chennai

In a notable advance for sustainable manufacturing, JK Tyre & Industries announced on Thursday that it has started producing passenger car tyres using ISCC Plus certified sustainable raw materials at its Chennai plant.

This pioneering production involves the UX Royale Green tyres, crafted with traceable and responsibly sourced materials. The move is a part of JK Tyre's commitment to environmentally responsible innovation, said Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania.

The firm, a trailblazer as the first tyre manufacturer to receive ISO 9001 certification across all operations in 1995, continues to uphold its legacy of setting benchmarks in the industry.

