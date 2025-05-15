Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Intervention Expands Kottayam-Nilambur Train

Following Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's involvement, Southern Railway will add two more coaches to the Kottayam-Nilambur train. The decision was made after a meeting on May 5 with railway officials. This comes as a response to the need for additional seating, especially for tourists and airport passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:58 IST
Train
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a pressing demand from her constituency, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has successfully facilitated the addition of two coaches to the Kottayam-Nilambur train. This development follows an engagement with Southern Railway officials on May 5, during her visit to Wayanad.

The newly added coaches, scheduled to be operational from May 22, include a general coach and a non-AC chair car, enhancing the train's capacity. Previously operating with 12 coaches, the train's expansion is anticipated to significantly ease travel for passengers.

Among the travelers' concerns raised was the lack of reservation options, critical for tourists and airport passengers who struggle to secure seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has pledged to address this issue, aiming to assure more accessible reservation facilities for smooth travel.

