Tragedy Strikes: Truck Plunges into Brahmaputra River

A tragic accident occurred in Assam's Sonitpur district when a truck traveling on the Kaliabhomora bridge lost control and fell into the Brahmaputra river. Rescue teams recovered one body, as efforts to find others continue. The accident has raised safety concerns over the bridge infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday as a truck plunged into the Brahmaputra river. The mishap occurred on the Kaliabhomora bridge, while the vehicle was en route from Tezpur to Kaliabor in Nagaon, according to officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das indicated that the truck likely lost control before breaking through the bridge's right-side railing and falling into the water. Quick action was taken as authorities received alerts from passersby, leading to the immediate deployment of NDRF and SDRF rescue teams.

Heartened efforts have led to the recovery of one body from the accident site, while operations continue to find any potential survivors. The incident underscores pressing concerns regarding the safety and maintenance of regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

