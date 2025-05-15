DTC's Leap Towards Safer Commutes: BMS Integration Drive

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has mandated depot managers to ensure that all buses, both current and incoming, are integrated into its bus management system (BMS) to step up passenger safety measures.

Officials have been instructed to enhance inspections, emphasizing the cleanliness and visibility of buses. Currently, 80 buses remain to be integrated with the BMS. The strategic business unit is set to expedite this process, per directives from a recent DTC meeting.

Designed to facilitate seamless bus operations across the city, the BMS offers real-time monitoring advantages. The system tracks bus locations via GPS, assesses driver performance, and monitors electric bus charging facilities. Non-functional systems may incur penalties as per service agreements.

