Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

President Donald Trump's preoccupation with foreign policies, notably the bold U.S. action in Venezuela, has irked some White House aides and Republican lawmakers. With economic issues like inflation weighing on voters' minds, there's mounting pressure for Trump to pivot to domestic priorities as elections approach.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, along with her deputy James Blair and Vice President JD Vance, emphasize the importance of addressing economic concerns. They warn that Trump's focus on international affairs could endanger the Republican hold on Congress during the upcoming midterm elections.

Even as Trump insists on the strength of the economy, advisers worry his foreign policy actions could overshadow his domestic policies. While foreign actions like those in Venezuela spark conversations about projecting strength, officials caution against overlooking the pressing kitchen-table issues that voters prioritize.