Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

President Trump's focus on foreign affairs, especially the Venezuelan operation, is causing frustration among his aides and GOP lawmakers. They urge a shift towards economic issues amidst voter concerns over rising costs and an upcoming pivotal election year. The focus on foreign policy may risk the party's congressional control.

10-01-2026 00:55 IST
President Donald Trump's preoccupation with foreign policies, notably the bold U.S. action in Venezuela, has irked some White House aides and Republican lawmakers. With economic issues like inflation weighing on voters' minds, there's mounting pressure for Trump to pivot to domestic priorities as elections approach.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, along with her deputy James Blair and Vice President JD Vance, emphasize the importance of addressing economic concerns. They warn that Trump's focus on international affairs could endanger the Republican hold on Congress during the upcoming midterm elections.

Even as Trump insists on the strength of the economy, advisers worry his foreign policy actions could overshadow his domestic policies. While foreign actions like those in Venezuela spark conversations about projecting strength, officials caution against overlooking the pressing kitchen-table issues that voters prioritize.

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

