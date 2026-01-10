Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

Wall Street saw its major indexes, including the S&P 500, hit record highs on Friday, buoyed by a strong rally in chipmaker stocks such as Broadcom, alongside investor optimism for potential interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve this year.

As technology stocks surged, many investors turned their attention towards sectors like materials and industrials. Despite a weaker-than-expected jobs report indicating slowed U.S. employment growth, the falling unemployment rate points toward a relatively stable labor market.

Advanced stocks outpaced declining ones, supported by corporate earnings forecasts and AI-driven investment strategies. The market awaits further developments regarding U.S. tariffs and looming financial volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)