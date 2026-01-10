Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

In Rajasthan, the state experienced a cold wave, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius across most regions. These bitterly cold nights were coupled with light rainfall that added to the chill.

On Friday, the desert city of Jaisalmer recorded the coldest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Other regions also reported significant dips in temperature, including Sirohi at 4.9 degrees and Tonk's Vanasthali, which marked a low of 5 degrees.

Rainfall added to the frigid conditions with Jhunjhunu recording the highest at 5 mm, as light showers spread across several areas during the monitored period till 8:30 AM Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)