Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

Rajasthan experienced intense cold with night temperatures below 10°C across most areas, accompanied by light rain showers. Jaisalmer recorded the lowest temperature at 4.6°C, while parts of Sikar and Jhunjhunu also dealt with cooler conditions and light rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, the state experienced a cold wave, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius across most regions. These bitterly cold nights were coupled with light rainfall that added to the chill.

On Friday, the desert city of Jaisalmer recorded the coldest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Other regions also reported significant dips in temperature, including Sirohi at 4.9 degrees and Tonk's Vanasthali, which marked a low of 5 degrees.

Rainfall added to the frigid conditions with Jhunjhunu recording the highest at 5 mm, as light showers spread across several areas during the monitored period till 8:30 AM Friday.

