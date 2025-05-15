FAA Considers Restrictions on Pentagon Flights Near Reagan National

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that they are considering a ban on the Pentagon conducting routine flights near Reagan Washington National Airport. This step is part of a review aimed at maintaining safety around the airport.

Franklin McIntosh, the FAA's deputy head of air traffic control, stated at a U.S. House hearing that all options are under consideration in order to bolster safety measures in the area surrounding DCA.

The U.S. Army had previously suspended training helicopter flights near the Pentagon after an incident on May 5, where two commercial flights had to abort their landings due to a nearby Black Hawk helicopter, highlighting the need for stringent controls.

