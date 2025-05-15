Left Menu

India Boosts Smartphone Production Amid US Trade Talks

India emerges as a competitive smartphone manufacturing hub as trade talks with the US progress. Despite claims by President Trump regarding manufacturing and trade deals, Indian officials emphasize ongoing negotiations. Recent expansions by Apple highlight India's production capabilities, as talks aim to strengthen US-India economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:38 IST
India Boosts Smartphone Production Amid US Trade Talks
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal (File Photo/@IndinNederlands). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has positioned itself as a formidable player in the global smartphone manufacturing landscape, as noted by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Responding to US President Donald Trump's statements questioning Apple's manufacturing in India, Barthwal reaffirmed the nation's competitive advantages in the sector.

Apple's recent moves to expand its iPhone production highlight India's potential as a manufacturing hub, with new plants operational in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The tech giant's partnerships with Foxconn and Tata Group illustrate the country's growing role in global supply chains, underscoring India's strategic importance.

Trade negotiations between India and the US are progressing well, according to Indian officials, addressing President Trump's claims about a zero-tariff trade deal. While no final agreement is in place, ongoing discussions aim to secure mutual benefits, focusing on job creation and resilient supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025