India Boosts Smartphone Production Amid US Trade Talks

India has positioned itself as a formidable player in the global smartphone manufacturing landscape, as noted by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Responding to US President Donald Trump's statements questioning Apple's manufacturing in India, Barthwal reaffirmed the nation's competitive advantages in the sector.

Apple's recent moves to expand its iPhone production highlight India's potential as a manufacturing hub, with new plants operational in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The tech giant's partnerships with Foxconn and Tata Group illustrate the country's growing role in global supply chains, underscoring India's strategic importance.

Trade negotiations between India and the US are progressing well, according to Indian officials, addressing President Trump's claims about a zero-tariff trade deal. While no final agreement is in place, ongoing discussions aim to secure mutual benefits, focusing on job creation and resilient supply chains.

