Delhi Airport Severs Ties with Turkish Firm Over Security Concerns
Delhi Airport operator DIAL has ended its partnership with Turkish company Celebi following a revocation of security clearance by BCAS, citing national security interests. Celebi was managing ground handling and cargo services at the airport. DIAL is collaborating with other service providers to maintain seamless operations.
In a decisive move, Delhi airport operator DIAL has severed its collaboration with Turkish firm Celebi, following the revocation of the latter's security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). This decision, made in the interest of national security, affects Celebi's role in ground handling and cargo operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, which were engaged in essential ground and cargo activities, have been formally relieved from their responsibilities. The BCAS's stringent measures underscore the increasing emphasis on national security within the aviation sector.
In response to this development, DIAL has assured stakeholders that it is actively working with existing service providers to ensure that airport operations continue without interruption, while also prioritizing the welfare of employees affected by this change. The focus remains on maintaining operational integrity and ensuring passenger safety at the forefront.
