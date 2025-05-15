Left Menu

Delhi Airport Severs Ties with Turkish Firm Over Security Concerns

Delhi Airport operator DIAL has ended its partnership with Turkish company Celebi following a revocation of security clearance by BCAS, citing national security interests. Celebi was managing ground handling and cargo services at the airport. DIAL is collaborating with other service providers to maintain seamless operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:57 IST
Delhi Airport Severs Ties with Turkish Firm Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Delhi airport operator DIAL has severed its collaboration with Turkish firm Celebi, following the revocation of the latter's security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). This decision, made in the interest of national security, affects Celebi's role in ground handling and cargo operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, which were engaged in essential ground and cargo activities, have been formally relieved from their responsibilities. The BCAS's stringent measures underscore the increasing emphasis on national security within the aviation sector.

In response to this development, DIAL has assured stakeholders that it is actively working with existing service providers to ensure that airport operations continue without interruption, while also prioritizing the welfare of employees affected by this change. The focus remains on maintaining operational integrity and ensuring passenger safety at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025