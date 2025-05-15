Left Menu

Opportunities for Indian Exporters Amid US-China Tariff Rollbacks

The US-China trade deal's tariffs reduction is creating opportunities for Indian exporters. Though US tariffs on Chinese goods remain above 50%, India aims to enhance its competitiveness and manufacturing strength to tap global markets. Trade experts warn Indian exporters may lose their tariff advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:03 IST
Opportunities for Indian Exporters Amid US-China Tariff Rollbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent US-China trade deal has taken a significant step toward easing international commerce, significantly lowering tariffs on goods from Beijing entering America. However, the duties remain high, over 50 percent, presenting a competitive opening for Indian exporters aiming to penetrate global markets.

An official emphasized that while these tariff reductions aid global trade and supply chains, India's focus remains on strengthening its manufacturing prowess. Despite the current tariffs on Chinese imports being significantly reduced—to 30 percent from 145 percent for US imports and 10 percent from 125 percent for Chinese ones—Indian exporters see potential in this changing landscape.

However, trade analysts caution that these developments could erode India's tariff advantages. The ongoing emphasis on manufacturing excellence and competitiveness is crucial for India to maintain its edge in the global trade arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

