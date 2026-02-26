Left Menu

Assam Boosts Tea Workers' Wages and Aviation Competitiveness

Ahead of assembly elections, the Assam government increased tea garden workers' daily wages by Rs 30, impacting Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. The VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel was also reduced to boost Assam's aviation competitiveness, alongside new incentives for major industrial projects fostering employment and state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:45 IST
In a significant pre-election move, the Assam government announced a Rs 30 increase in daily wages for tea garden workers. This adjustment raises daily wages to Rs 280 in the Brahmaputra valley and Rs 258 in the Barak valley. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that this decision, made during a state cabinet meeting, will take effect from April 1.

A considerable reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel was also unveiled, aligning prices with those in Kolkata and Guwahati. Sarma noted this as a strategic move to enhance Assam's aviation sector, promoting more flight operations and boosting tourism in the region. With increased air connectivity, the hospitality, trade, and transport sectors are expected to flourish.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved significant financial and industrial projects. These include incentives for a Rs 475 crore shipyard and shipping line in Guwahati, and a five-star hotel in Silchar, promising substantial job creation and economic growth across the state. Additionally, a Rs 519 crore loan from NABARD has been secured for infrastructure projects in key districts.

