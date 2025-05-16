Left Menu

Denver Airport Communication Breakdown Sparks Safety Concerns

Air traffic controllers at Denver International Airport lost communication with planes for 90 seconds due to an FAA equipment failure. Controllers utilized an emergency frequency to maintain aircraft separation, preventing operational impacts. The FAA faced increased scrutiny following similar outages in Newark and longstanding infrastructural issues.

Updated: 16-05-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent incident signaling ongoing concerns within the Federal Aviation Administration, communication with planes at Denver International Airport was lost for 90 seconds due to an equipment failure. Air traffic controllers quickly switched to backup frequencies, ensuring there were no operational impacts.

This communication failure adds to recent FAA challenges, following two high-profile outages affecting radar and communications at Newark's airport. During a House hearing, FAA's Frank McIntosh confirmed the dual frequency failure pressing the urgency for system upgrades.

Rising frustration, highlighted by Rep. Robert Garcia, emphasizes longstanding staffing and equipment issues that demand immediate solutions as the FAA navigates the complexities of modernizing its operations amidst increased pressure from airlines and safety regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

