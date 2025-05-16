Dollar Slips Amid Economic Data Surprises: Federal Reserve Cuts Anticipated

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline alongside Treasury yields on Friday, with economic data surprises reinforcing forecasts of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. The week opened on a note of optimism from the U.S.-China trade agreement, but the initial boost to the dollar was short-lived.

Significant currency market activity involved the dollar's sharp drop against the South Korean won, following discussions between Washington and Seoul about the dollar/won exchange rate. Speculation about President Trump's preference for a weaker dollar is once again on the rise, potentially influencing trade negotiations.

Despite a momentary uptick, the dollar faltered after data revealed an unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices. Market expectations for Federal Reserve rate reductions were solidified. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's focus on inflation over employment when setting monetary policy signals a closer watch on inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)