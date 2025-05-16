Left Menu

Electric Buses Revolutionize Public Transport in Panaji

The introduction of electric buses in Panaji has transformed public transport, significantly reducing pollution and traffic congestion. Initiated under the Smart City Mission, these e-buses have seen increasing ridership as residents switch from private vehicles, aided by digital payment methods and smart transit cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift for Panaji's public transport, a new fleet of electric buses is leading the charge under the Smart City Mission. These 48 e-buses, spanning various sizes, have revolutionized commuter culture in Goa's capital, drawing thousands away from private vehicles each day.

Public Engagement Officer Jove Costa of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited revealed that digital payment innovations, such as smart transit cards and UPI, have boosted bus ridership. With over 1.7 million commuters having utilized the fleet in just eight months, nearly 33% of fares now come through digital channels.

Commuters like Laxmi Desai and businessman Ashok Shetty praise the convenience and comfort of the air-conditioned e-buses, emphasizing the reduced pollution and congestion on city roads. Both advocate for wider adoption of these eco-friendly alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

