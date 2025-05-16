Left Menu

Franchise India 2025: Where Business Dreams Take Flight

Franchise India 2025 promises to be a transformative event for entrepreneurs. Set for May 17-18, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, the expo aims to unlock Rs. 2000 crore in investments and 10,000 franchise deals. It offers opportunities for high-growth franchises, networking, and insights into franchise law and digital marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:50 IST
Scheduled for May 17-18, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, Franchise India 2025 is set to be a game-changer for Asian business landscapes.

This 21st edition of the event aims to foster Rs. 2000 crore in business investments from 10,000 anticipated franchise deals.

The expo will feature over 500 brands across 75+ categories, offering numerous opportunities for entrepreneurs to expand their business horizons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

