L&T-Cloudfiniti and QpiAI Join Forces to Transform Quantum Computing

In a groundbreaking move to advance quantum computing globally, L&T-Cloudfiniti has partnered with Bengaluru's deep-tech powerhouse, QpiAI. The strategic alignment focuses on the implementation of Quantum Computing as a Service (QCAAS), facilitating scalable quantum solutions across multiple sectors.

The collaboration is set to harness opportunities presented by India's National Quantum Mission. QpiAI, recognized for creating India's most powerful 25-qubit quantum computer, plans to up the ante with a 256-qubit machine, and a fault-tolerant quantum computer. This ambitious roadmap aims to streamline commercial applications across industries.

Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive of L&T Cloudfiniti, expressed excitement over the venture's potential to leverage cloud infrastructure for executing quantum algorithms, enhancing operational efficiency. Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, CEO of QpiAI, echoed this enthusiasm, noting that the partnership heralds a new era of innovation under the National Quantum Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)