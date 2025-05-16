Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Trade Growth

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is set to bolster trade by expanding tariff concessions, aiming to boost merchandise and services sector exchanges. The tariff concessions are projected to enhance India's trade surplus and facilitate professional mobility, alongside offering reduced duties for exports and imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:24 IST
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Trade Growth
National flags of India and the UK (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's trade surplus with the UK has experienced a slight increase over the past decade, with expectations of further growth due to the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, as reported by rating agency ICRA.

Between 2014-15 and 2023-24, merchandise trade between India and the UK saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1 percent. Imports have climbed with a CAGR of 6 percent, while exports have risen at a CAGR of 4 percent. India's trade surplus with the UK reached USD 4.5 billion in 2023-24 from USD 4.3 billion in 2014-15.

The FTA is set to revamp bilateral trade through tariff concessions on imports and exports. It is anticipated that 99 percent of Indian exports will be duty-free, enhancing opportunities in key sectors such as textiles, metals, and electronics. Furthermore, 90 percent of Indian imports will benefit from reduced or zero tariffs, offering cost advantages to consumers.

In the services domain, India is poised to gain from the UK's FTA commitments in sectors including IT/ITeS, financial, and educational services. The UK remains a significant contributor to India's FDI and other financial flows. The FTA aims to simplify professional mobility, with provisions for Indian workers' exemptions from social security payments for three years, potentially boosting remittances.

ICRA suggests that the FTA could benefit Indian corporates in the UK and UK entities in India, thanks to a robust presence in each other's markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025