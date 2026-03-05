Iran Denies Sending Messages to U.S. Amid Tensions

An Iranian official has publicly denied claims of sending any diplomatic messages to the United States, as reported by the Tasnim news agency on Thursday.

The unnamed official emphasized, "No message has been sent from Iran to the US, nor will any response be given to US messages. Iran's armed forces have prepared themselves for a long war," countering reports by Axios.

The discrepancy arises as Axios reported that Iran had reached out to the United States in recent days, but their communications were met with silence according to an American official and another source.