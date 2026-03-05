Left Menu

Iran Denies Sending Messages to U.S. Amid Tensions

An Iranian official asserted that Iran had not sent any messages to the United States, contradicting a report by Axios. The Iranian armed forces have prepared for prolonged conflict. Axios claimed that messages were sent recently, but the U.S. did not respond, according to American sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 03:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Iranian official has publicly denied claims of sending any diplomatic messages to the United States, as reported by the Tasnim news agency on Thursday.

The unnamed official emphasized, "No message has been sent from Iran to the US, nor will any response be given to US messages. Iran's armed forces have prepared themselves for a long war," countering reports by Axios.

The discrepancy arises as Axios reported that Iran had reached out to the United States in recent days, but their communications were met with silence according to an American official and another source.

