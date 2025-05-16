Left Menu

Emami Ltd Reports Strong Q4 Growth with 10.5% PAT Increase

Emami Ltd, a prominent FMCG firm, reported a 10.5% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 162.17 crore for Q4 FY25. This rise was fueled by robust volume growth in its core sector. Meanwhile, revenues climbed to Rs 963.05 crore, representing a significant year-on-year increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:05 IST
Homegrown FMCG company Emami Ltd announced a 10.5% rise in consolidated profit after tax, achieving Rs 162.17 crore for the March quarter of FY25. This growth was supported by substantial volume gains within its core operations.

According to a regulatory filing, Emami reported a profit of Rs 146.75 crore for the same quarter the previous year. Additionally, revenue from operations surged to Rs 963.05 crore, up from Rs 891.24 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter, while total expenses increased by 9.3% year-on-year, reaching Rs 743.61 crore.

Overall income, including other earnings, increased by 9.12% to Rs 984.21 crore. For FY25, Emami highlighted a 10.85% rise in PAT, totaling Rs 802.74 crore. The company's total income advanced to Rs 3,877.30 crore. Furthermore, the board approved a special interim dividend of Rs 2 per share in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary. Shares of Emami Ltd were trading at Rs 635.75, up 0.87% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

