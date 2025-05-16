Left Menu

Borana Weaves Limited Announces IPO Launch for Expansion

Borana Weaves Limited plans its Initial Public Offering on May 20, seeking Rs 144.89 Crore to expand production. The IPO will offer 67,08,000 Equity Shares with prices ranging from Rs 205 to Rs 216 each, focusing on new manufacturing units and enhancing operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:54 IST
From Left to Right: CS Nevil Savjani, Rajkumar Borana and CA Viral Vora. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Borana Weaves Limited, a key player in the synthetic grey fabric industry, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), scheduled to launch on May 20, 2025. The offering aims to raise Rs 144.89 Crore by listing its Equity Shares on both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The IPO involves the sale of up to 67,08,000 Equity Shares, with each share priced between Rs 205 and Rs 216, carrying a face value of Rs 10. The allocation plan dedicates 75% of the issue to Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% to Non-Institutional Investors, and 10% to Retail Individual Investors.

Proceeds from this offering are earmarked for expanding manufacturing operations in Surat, Gujarat, funding working capital, and general corporate purposes. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited will act as the Book Running Lead Manager, with KFIN Technologies Limited appointed as the Registrar to the Issue. Chairman Mangilal Ambalal Borana stated that the IPO represents a milestone in the company's growth trajectory, supporting infrastructure and operational enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

