Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

Indian investors are set to explore trading across 30 global markets by using the NSE IX global access platform, according to Balasubramaniam V, the Chief Managing Director and CEO of NSE IX. The platform, currently in its soft-launch phase, has already activated access to the US market. Further expansion across other markets is anticipated before 2026.

The innovative platform offers convenient PAN-based digital KYC, allowing potential traders to complete verification swiftly. Balasubramaniam highlighted the ease of managing investments without requiring a demat account. Investors can remit funds within the annual limit defined by RBI under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to begin trading seamlessly.

With a focus on US markets, where over 95% of outbound investments by Indian residents occur, the platform supports fractional investing in leading global companies such as NVIDIA and Apple. The platform complies with India's regulatory norms, though derivatives and cryptocurrencies remain restricted. NSE IX, operating from GIFT City, continues to lead as India's international exchange gateway.

(With inputs from agencies.)