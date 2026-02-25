Left Menu

Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

Indian investors can now trade in 30 global markets via the NSE IX platform, starting with the US. The platform facilitates PAN-based digital KYC and allows fractional investing. NSE IX, operating from GIFT City, is positioned as India's gateway for international investments, boasting significant market activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:56 IST
Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform
Investors
  • Country:
  • India

Indian investors are set to explore trading across 30 global markets by using the NSE IX global access platform, according to Balasubramaniam V, the Chief Managing Director and CEO of NSE IX. The platform, currently in its soft-launch phase, has already activated access to the US market. Further expansion across other markets is anticipated before 2026.

The innovative platform offers convenient PAN-based digital KYC, allowing potential traders to complete verification swiftly. Balasubramaniam highlighted the ease of managing investments without requiring a demat account. Investors can remit funds within the annual limit defined by RBI under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to begin trading seamlessly.

With a focus on US markets, where over 95% of outbound investments by Indian residents occur, the platform supports fractional investing in leading global companies such as NVIDIA and Apple. The platform complies with India's regulatory norms, though derivatives and cryptocurrencies remain restricted. NSE IX, operating from GIFT City, continues to lead as India's international exchange gateway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Development

Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Developm...

 India
3
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026