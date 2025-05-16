Left Menu

SPJ Group Welcomes Praveen Raina as Executive President: A Bold Step Towards Sustainable Growth

SPJ Group appoints Praveen Raina as Executive President of SPJ True Realtyy. With over two decades of experience, Raina aims to boost the company's strategic direction and market presence, leveraging his expertise to foster innovation and growth in India's dynamic real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:13 IST
Praveen Raina Named Executive President Of SPJ True Realtyy. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, SPJ Group has announced the appointment of Praveen Raina as the Executive President of its real estate arm, SPJ True Realtyy. Boasting a career that spans over two decades across prestigious companies such as HDFC and Yes Bank, Raina brings a wealth of expertise in sales, marketing, and corporate affairs.

Praveen Raina is poised to enhance SPJ True Realtyy's strategic framework and operational efficiency. As the real estate sector witnesses rapid growth, Raina's vision and leadership are expected to drive the company's expansion and innovation in key markets. 'I am excited to align my professional values with SPJ's emphasis on quality and ethical practices,' Raina stated.

SPJ Group's founder, Pankaj Jain, expressed confidence in Raina's leadership, highlighting his ability to integrate customer-centric and quality-driven developments. Raina's appointment is anticipated to lead SPJ True Realtyy into new phases of innovation and sustainable growth, particularly in the high-growth segments of Delhi NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

