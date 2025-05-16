EIB Grants €120M to DARS for Novo Mesto Bypass, Promoting Clean Mobility

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has extended a €120 million loan to Slovenia’s national motorway company, DARS, to support the construction of the Novo Mesto eastern bypass. The project, centered near the southeastern Slovenian city of Novo Mesto—close to the Croatian border—is set to play a transformative role in enhancing transportation infrastructure, boosting regional economic development, and aligning with ambitious climate and environmental goals.

Key Features of the Novo Mesto Bypass

The Novo Mesto eastern bypass will be a 9.8-kilometre expressway designed to relieve traffic congestion in and around the city, significantly improving road safety and the quality of life for residents. The bypass will serve as a vital connector to the A2 motorway, one of Slovenia’s key north-south transportation arteries, which links Austria and Croatia. This strategic connection is expected to stimulate local and cross-border commerce, improve logistics efficiency, and create opportunities for regional development.

Environmental and Social Benefits

Beyond its function as a traffic decongestion measure, the bypass is a hallmark of sustainable development. The project includes the construction of over six kilometres of dedicated cycling paths and a bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Krka River. These features aim to promote cleaner, greener transport alternatives, consistent with the EIB’s Climate Bank Roadmap.

This investment underlines the EIB's commitment to not only reduce traffic-related emissions but also to promote healthier, more sustainable commuting habits. The inclusion of non-motorized transport infrastructure—cycling and walking—is aligned with the European Union’s goals for environmental sustainability and urban livability.

Strategic Importance for Slovenia and the EU

The bypass is part of Slovenia’s broader strategy for sustainable urban mobility. It contributes directly to national and EU objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing road safety.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris emphasized the project’s alignment with the Bank’s vision for cleaner, safer transportation systems. “This project reflects our support for sustainable infrastructure development in Slovenia. It is part of our broader effort to help improve mobility and quality of life for residents in Novo Mesto and the wider region,” he said.

Andrej Ribi, President of the Board at DARS, highlighted the local significance of the project: “We welcome the EIB's decision to grant DARS the credit facilities to implement this key infrastructure project. We are convinced that it will significantly contribute to the development of the municipality and the wider region, while at the same time improving road safety and traffic flow for all users.”

EIB and JASPERS’ Role in Project Preparation

The project has benefited significantly from the EIB’s advisory services. Notably, technical support from JASPERS (Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions), a partnership between the EIB and the European Commission, played a critical role during the project’s preparation stages. JASPERS provided expert assistance in conducting feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments, ensuring that the bypass meets both technical standards and environmental regulations.

Looking Ahead

The Novo Mesto eastern bypass is poised to be a cornerstone project in Slovenia’s transport modernization journey. It represents a fusion of economic pragmatism and environmental foresight, standing as a model for similar developments across the European Union. As construction proceeds, stakeholders are optimistic that the project will yield measurable benefits in terms of connectivity, safety, air quality, and regional growth.