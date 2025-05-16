Left Menu

AI Technology Revolutionizes Buenos Aires Traffic Management

The Green Light project, an AI-based initiative by Google, optimizes traffic light timings in Buenos Aires, reducing stops by 14%, saving time and fuel, and cutting emissions. While expanding its implementation globally, challenges still exist in various cities due to local governance and infrastructural differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:32 IST
In Buenos Aires, a city notorious for its congested roads, an AI-driven solution is easing traffic woes. Since October, a project called Green Light, initiated by Google, has improved traffic light synchronization at pivotal intersections, enhancing flow efficiency and reducing vehicle emissions.

The algorithmically informed adjustments have led to a 14% reduction in stops along key routes. This has successfully saved 2,339 hours of travel time and reduced fuel consumption by 6,987 liters annually.

While the project demonstrates promise, the challenge remains in addressing the infrastructural nuances across different cities. With plans to expand, cities like Buenos Aires aim to marry technological advances with traditional public transport developments, aspiring eventually to achieve eco-friendly urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

